Former Blackpool, Charlton and Middlesbrough forward lands coaching role at Championship club
Former Blackpool promotion winner Jason Euell is poised to join Paul Heckingbottom’s coaching staff at Lancashire rivals Preston North End.
That’s according to the Lancashire Evening Post, who claim the 48-year-old will be added to the backroom staff at Deepdale as the Championship side look for fresh ideas within their existing coaching department ahead of next season.
It’s believed Euell, who lost his role as assistant manager at recently-relegated Cambridge United back in March, will be tasked with working with the Lilywhites’ forwards. Last term North End were the Championship’s joint-third lowest goalscorers with 48 goals scored from their 46 games played.
The move will be the former Seasiders forward’s first involvement in the game since the U’s’ decision to part company with his expertise in the spring - less than year after his initial appointment at the Abbey Stadium under former boss Garry Monk.
Euell’s Blackpool connections
Euell made 39 appearances for Blackpool after arriving at Bloomfield Road from Southampton in 2009.
A free transfer signing, he went on to make 35 appearances for the Seasiders that season and helped the club win a place in the Premier League thanks to a 3-2 victory against Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final.
The former Charlton, Wimbledon and Middlesbrough man would make just three top-flight appearances for Ian Holloway in the top-flight, though, and was allowed to join Doncaster Rovers on loan after dropping down the pecking order.
A return to Charlton followed at the end of the 2010-11 season, where he held various coaching positions after his retirement from playing.
As well as caching positions at Charlton and Cambridge, Euell has also been a first-team coach at Bristol City.
