By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST

Blackpool have had a tough start to the 2025-26 League One campaign.

Blackpool’s start to the new League One campaign has been disappointing, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to fellow slow-starters Plymouth Argyle another early blow.

Steve Bruce’s men have picked up just one win in their opening five games, with the 3-2 success over Huddersfield Town earlier in the month their only points so far.

After four defeats in their opening five league games, the Seasiders’ now sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

There is still plenty to be optimistic about, with 11 new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road this summer.

With a promotion push still the aim this term, what are Blackpool’s current chances?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final League One table will look in May.

Predicted points - 47.

1. 24th: Port Vale

Predicted points - 47. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 49.

2. 23rd: Peterborough United

Predicted points - 49. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 50.

3. 22nd: Northampton Town

Predicted points - 50. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 53.

4. 21st: Burton Albion

Predicted points - 53. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 56.

5. 20th: Exeter City

Predicted points - 56. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 58.

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points - 58. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

