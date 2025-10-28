Blackpool kick-started the Ian Evatt era at Bloomfield Road on a winning note on Saturday afternoon, with victory over 24th-placed Peterborough United.

A late Scott Banks winner at London Road ensured maximum points for the Seasiders, who moved into 23rd with their first league victory in more than a month.

There were also victories for Bolton Wanderers, Stockport County, Rotherham United and Exeter City in the latest round of League One action.

But where could Blackpool finish in the third tier this season?

With the Evatt era well underway, we’ve taken to football statistics website, Opta, who have used their data to predict how the final League One table could look in May.

Here’s where the Seasiders and their rivals could finish.