New League One supercomputer predicts final Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town points and positions after big wins

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT

Blackpool began life under Ian Evatt on a winning note on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool kick-started the Ian Evatt era at Bloomfield Road on a winning note on Saturday afternoon, with victory over 24th-placed Peterborough United.

A late Scott Banks winner at London Road ensured maximum points for the Seasiders, who moved into 23rd with their first league victory in more than a month.

There were also victories for Bolton Wanderers, Stockport County, Rotherham United and Exeter City in the latest round of League One action.

But where could Blackpool finish in the third tier this season?

With the Evatt era well underway, we’ve taken to football statistics website, Opta, who have used their data to predict how the final League One table could look in May.

Here’s where the Seasiders and their rivals could finish.

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta.

1. Latest predicted final League One table

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Predicted points - 47.

2. 24th: Peterborough United

Predicted points - 47. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

3. 23rd: Port Vale

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 53.

4. 22nd: Burton Albion

Predicted points - 53. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 53.

5. 21st: Exeter City

Predicted points - 53. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 55.

6. 20th: Blackpool

Predicted points - 55. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

