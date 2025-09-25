Blackpool’s best and worst players in League One this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Blackpool have had a mixed start to the League One campaign, winning just two of their opening eight games.

Blackpool secured a much-needed three points against Barnsley on Saturday.

Jordan Brown’s 98th-minute strike claimed the victory against Conor Hourihane’s early fast-starters at Bloomfield Road.

The triumph moved the Seasiders up into 22nd in the standings - although Steve Bruce’s men do still sit in the relegation zone.

Despite a difficult start, there have still be a number of positive individual performances in the opening eight games.

Using figures provided by WhoScored, we’ve taken a look at who they’ve rated the best Blackpool players in League One this season.

Here’s who came out on top.

Who has been Blackpool's best player in League One this season?

1. Blackpool's best and worst players this season

Who has been Blackpool's best player in League One this season? | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Appearances: 1; WhoScored rating: 5.37.

2. Fraser Horsfall

Appearances: 1; WhoScored rating: 5.37. Photo: Gareth Evans

Appearances: 5; WhoScored rating: 6.04.

3. Dale Taylor

Appearances: 5; WhoScored rating: 6.04. Photo: Gareth Evans

Appearances: 7; WhoScored rating: 6.06.

4. Emil Hansson

Appearances: 7; WhoScored rating: 6.06. Photo: Gareth Evans

Appearances: 4; WhoScored rating: 6.07.

5. Andy Lyons

Appearances: 4; WhoScored rating: 6.07. Photo: Gareth Evans

Appearances: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.16.

6. Scott Banks

Appearances: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.16. Photo: Gareth Evans

