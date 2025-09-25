Blackpool's quickest stars according to EAFC 26 - from ex-Stoke City man to Crystal Palace loanee

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
The latest edition of EA Sports FC is due for release this week.

A major topic of debate each season is always player stats – and whether certain individuals are underrated or overrated.

Blackpool welcomed a number of new faces to Bloomfield Road over the summer, with their data, alongside the existing players, now available to view.

Here’s the pace stat of every Blackpool player on this year’s EA Sports FC:

We've had a look through the Seasiders pace stats on EAFC 26.

1. Who is Blackpool's fastest player?

We've had a look through the Seasiders pace stats on EAFC 26. Photo: Gareth Evans

EAFC 26 pace: 51.

2. Lee Evans

EAFC 26 pace: 51. Photo: Gareth Evans

EAFC 26 pace: 54.

3. Fraser Horsfall

EAFC 26 pace: 54. Photo: Gareth Evans

EAFC 26 pace: 55.

4. Olly Casey

EAFC 26 pace: 55. Photo: Gareth Evans

EAFC 26 pace: 57.

5. Michael Ihiekwe

EAFC 26 pace: 57. Photo: Gareth Evans

EAFC 26 pace: 63.

6. James Husband

EAFC 26 pace: 63. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

