It’s been 10 days since Steve Bruce’s 13-month stay came to an end at Bloomfield Road and the hunt for his successor is well underway.

There have been a whole host of names tipped with the vacancy since his departure, with the likes of Charlie Adam, Richie Wellens and Ian Evatt the long-standing names amongst the running.

But there have been new faces who have emerged, with the Blackpool Gazette understanding former Bournemouth and Portsmouth defender Charlie Daniels is in talks over the role.

We’ve taken to the bookies to see who they currently back to succeed Bruce at the Bloomfield Road helm.

Here are the latest odds provided by talkSPORT BET.

