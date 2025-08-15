Matt Ritchie. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals.

Blackpool will be looking to put their dismal start to the new campaign to bed on Saturday afternoon when they welcome early front-runners Huddersfield Town to Bloomfield Road.

Defeats to Stevenage and Exeter City were followed up by a 1-0 loss to Port Vale on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup.

There are still more than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, with the Seasiders already adding 10 new faces to the squad this summer.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as clubs continue their business.

Here are the latest transfer headlines.

Reading want Ritchie

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed there has been contact made with Matt Ritchie amid interest from League One.

Our sister paper, The News, has revealed Reading are leading the race to sign the 35-year-old, who has been given the green light to depart Fratton Park this summer.

The head coach admitted things are ‘moving along’ when it comes to the experienced winger’s exit, with the Royals believed to be keen to land Ritchie.

The former Newcastle United favourite is set to depart Fratton Park just 12 months into his two-year deal but is on the search for a new home having not been guaranteed minutes in the Championship next season.

The forward made 41 appearances for his boyhood club last season as he sealed an emotional return after a 14-year hiatus.

But the 16-cap Scotland international wasn’t given assurances over his playing time this term and has since been training away from the Championship side.

Reading are now said to be leading the pursuit to secure Ritchie’s, with Noel Hunt looking to raid Fratton Park once again this summer having already signed Paddy Lane.

The Royals currently prop up the League One table, with Blackpool’s goal difference keeping them above the Berkshire outfit.

Stevenage secure striker

Stevenage have landed striker Gassan Ahadme on a season-long loan move from Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old makes the move to the Lamex Stadium having been left out of the Addicks’ opening two matches of the campaign.

The Spanish-born forward, who came through the ranks with Norwich City, has spent time with Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Ipswich Town and Cambridge United - playing the entirety of his career in English football.

In fact, Ahadme was the subject of a £1m move from Portman Road to Charlton last summer, where he penned a four-year deal.

But the striker failed to make his mark in Nathan Jones’ squad, scoring just one goal in 19 League One appearances last term.

Ahadme links up with Alex Revell’s side, who sit fifth after victories over Blackpool and Rotherham United.

Bradford backed for Powell

Bradford City are set to complete the signing of Nick Powell, according to Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

The 31-year-old is expected to have his Stockport County contract ripped up to allow him to make a free-transfer move away from Edgeley Park.

The ex-Manchester United man is believed to be closing in on a switch to the Bantams, with talks ongoing ahead of a one-year deal.

Powell registered just nine appearances for the Hatters last term and wasn’t named in the squad on both occasions to face Blackpool.

