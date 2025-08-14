The latest predicted League One table following back-to-back defeats for Blackpool, Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
It’s been a dismal start to the season for Blackpool.

The Seasiders have lost both of their League One games so far, against Stevenage and Exeter City, and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Port Vale.

During that time, Steve Bruce’s side have conceded eight goals, as well as looking short of ideas in attack for large periods.

Blackpool aren’t the only club to suffer a difficult start, with Mansfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Reading all on zero points as well heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Here’s the latest predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the League One title:

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the season.

1. Where are Blackpool predicted to finish?

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the season. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Title odds: 300/1.

2. AFC Wimbledon (24th)

Title odds: 300/1. Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
Title odds: 300/1.

3. Northampton Town (23rd)

Title odds: 300/1. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Title odds: 200/1.

4. Exeter City (22nd)

Title odds: 200/1. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Title odds: 200/1.

5. Mansfield Town (21st)

Title odds: 200/1. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Title odds: 150/1.

6. Burton Albion (20th)

Title odds: 150/1. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersLeague OnePeterborough UnitedPort ValeSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice