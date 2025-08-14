The Seasiders have lost both of their League One games so far, against Stevenage and Exeter City, and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Port Vale.

During that time, Steve Bruce’s side have conceded eight goals, as well as looking short of ideas in attack for large periods.

Blackpool aren’t the only club to suffer a difficult start, with Mansfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Reading all on zero points as well heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Here’s the latest predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the League One title: