Blackpool’s search for a new head coach is continuing after sacking Steve Bruce over the weekend.

The 64-year-old departed Bloomfield Road on Saturday evening, leaving the club 23rd in League One after a terrible start to the new season.

The Gazette understands former Bolton boss and Blackpool defender Ian Evatt would welcome a return to the Fylde Coast, while other names have been touted with the vacancy.

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds from talkSPORT BET, who have named a surprise new favourite in the running.

