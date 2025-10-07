Next Blackpool manager odds: Surprise new favourite emerges in running alongside ex-Bolton Wanderers boss

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST

The search for Steve Bruce’s successor continues at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool’s search for a new head coach is continuing after sacking Steve Bruce over the weekend.

The 64-year-old departed Bloomfield Road on Saturday evening, leaving the club 23rd in League One after a terrible start to the new season.

The Gazette understands former Bolton boss and Blackpool defender Ian Evatt would welcome a return to the Fylde Coast, while other names have been touted with the vacancy.

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds from talkSPORT BET, who have named a surprise new favourite in the running.

What Blackpool need from their new head coach - as ex-Bolton Wanderers figure and Leyton Orient boss remain favourites

The current favourites to replace Steve Bruce at Blackpool, according to the bookies.

1. Blackpool's next manager odds

The current favourites to replace Steve Bruce at Blackpool, according to the bookies. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Latest odds: 33/1.

2. Michael Appleton

Latest odds: 33/1. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Latest odds: 33/1.

3. Grant McCann

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

4. Dave Challinor

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

5. Scott Lindsay

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

6. Micky Mellon

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

