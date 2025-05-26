AFC Wimbledon's League Two play-off victory against Walsall means next season's League One make-up has finally been completed | Getty Images

AFC Wimbledon's League Two play-off victory against Walsall means next season's League One make-up has finally been completed

It’s official - the 2024-25 EFL season is finally over.

AFC Wimbledon’s League Two final play-off final victory against Walsall today brought the curtain down on another enthralling, emotional, action-packed campaign.

It also provided Blackpool and others already in League One with clarity on what the final make-up of the third tier will look like next term.

That was the one last piece of the jigsaw yet to be completed, with the triumphant Dons joining League Two champions Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City in the division above. Heading in the other direction are Crawley, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United and Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s League One play-off final confirmed Charlton would be joining champions Birmingham and Wrexham in the Championship in 2025-26, leaving heartbroken Leyton Orient to fight another day alongside Blackpool and the recently relegated Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City in next year’s third tier.

Next season will be the Seasiders’ third consecutive campaign at this level, with last term’s 67 points total and ninth-placed finish falling well short of what’s needed to earn promotion.

No doubt, Steve Bruce will be plotting a way out of the division in what will be his first full campaign at Bloomfield Road, with a busy summer transfer window expected for the Seasiders.

How that recruitment drive looks remains to be seen. But it appears those type of details haven’t stopped the bookies putting together a book on how next season’s League One campaign will pan out.

Indeed, with the season just finished, the early runners and riders for next season’s promotion race are already jostling for position.

As a result, we’ve taken a look to see if there’s any early confidence in Blackpool making a return to the Championship in 2026. Here’s what we discovered, courtesy of Betfair.

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

2025-26 League One promotion odds

Luton - 11/10

Cardiff - 11/5

Plymouth - 11/4

Stockport & Bolton - 10/3

Huddersfield -7/2

Wycombe -4/1

Rotherham & Reading - 5/1

Blackpool, Barnsley & Leyton Orient -11/2

Bradford - 15/1

Lincoln, Peterborough & Wigan -9/1

Doncaster Rovers -11/1

Mansfield & Stevenage -12/1

Exeter City, Burton Albion & Port Vale - 16/1

Northampton - 19/1

AFC-Wimbledon - TBC

