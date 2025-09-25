Supercomputer predicts final League One table - and where Blackpool, Bradford City, Huddersfield Town & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Blackpool have had a poor start to the League One campaign.

Blackpool currently sit in the relegation zone after the opening eight games of the new League One campaign.

However, Steve Bruce’s men did pick up their first league win in more than a month after securing a 98th-minute triumph over Barnsley on Saturday.

The Seasiders now sit 22nd in the early-season standings on seven points and are now just one point from safety.

But where could Blackpool finish this season?

Football statistics website Opta have used their data to predict how the final League One table could look in May - and where Bruce’s side could end the campaign.

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta.

1. Predicted League One final table

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Predicted points - 48.

2. 24th: Burton Albion

Predicted points - 48. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

3. 23rd: Exeter City

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

4. 22nd: Peterborough United

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

5. 21st: Port Vale

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 53.

6. 20th: Rotherham United

Predicted points - 53. | Getty Images

