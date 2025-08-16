Lee Evans celebrates his goal with team-mate Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool secured their first win of the season after beating promotion favourites Huddersfield 3-2 on a dramatic afternoon at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to the Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road victory over Huddersfield Town.

And they couldn’t be prouder of the performance produced by Steve Bruce’s side, who had to play more than half the game with 10 men following Niall Ennis’ straight red card for a challenge on former Preston North End defender Jack Whatmouth on 36 minutes.

Prior to that, Ennis’ efforts on 13 and 25 minutes, plus Lee Evans’ goal on 18 minutes, had cancelled out Ben Wiles’ earlier opener for the visitiors.

Lynden Gooch then gave the 10,922 spectators inside Bloomfield a fifth goal before the break, when he reduced the Seasiders’ advantage on 31 minutes.

And just when they thought they had witnessed enough drama ahead of half-time, up popped Ennis to get into trouble with referee Eliott Bell, who had no hesitation in brandishing a red card to the forward,

It was backs-against-the-wall stuff for Blackpool after the breaking, with the Terriers going on to enjoy 77.5 per cent possession.

Yet home keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was barely tested after the break, allowing Bruce’s side to enjoy that winning feeling for the first time this season as they sealed a 3-2 win.

Here’s how Blackpool fans reacted at the final whistle on X

@Adric199926: What a second half, every single player gave 100%.

Peacock wasn’t troubled really, Albiee did amazing when he came on, Coulson impressed.

@BerlinSeasider: Wow, incredible win against the odds. The win will be immense in providing confidence for us to march on. Following that 2nd half defensive display hopefully will give the players belief that they can defend. Well done lads.

@HereLiesJeff: Managed absolutely beautifully. Defensively fantastic and everyone put an unbelievable shift in. Work rate was immense. Hopefully that is the spark that lights the season on fire.

@jenifermoorebfc: Great win 'Pool. Holding onto the lead for the whole 2nd half was immense #utmp Season starts now.

@ryanmn84: Doesn’t get any more Blackpool than that,eh. Hopefully thi s is a spring board but losing Ennis for 3 games isn’t ideal.

@es_mcr: Never been so proud as I am right now. Every single player put their body on the line and fought for our badge. THIS is Blackpool FC.

@MrGilpinPE: Steve Bruce’s defensive masterclass!!

@JamesWhitey20: What a win. Honeyman was relentless. Absolutely fantastic. Everybody was. Thank you boys.

@SarahHaydon1953: Massive win! Hats off to the lads, they dug deep and did us proud today.

@Samuel_P_Currie: Utterly superb. To a man we were excellent today. Let's use this as a springboard. Well done!

