Latest League One relegation favourites - and where Blackpool rank alongside Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

It’s been a tough start to the new League One campaign at Bloomfield Road.

It’s been a frustrating start to the new League One season on the Fylde Coast, with Blackpool currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Despite a difficult opening 13 games of the campaign, which has seen a return of just nine points, there is a new boss at the Bloomfield Road helm.

Ian Evatt was the man chosen to succeed Steve Bruce in the hot seat and will take charge of his first contest on Saturday as the Seasiders welcome 23rd-placed Peterborough United.

Although there is a new sense of positivity following the 43-year-old’s arrival, the bookies currently don’t share the same view.

We’ve taken a look at the latest favourites to be relegated from League One at the end of the season, with odds provided by Sky Bet, to see where the Seasiders and their rivals rank at present.

How Blackpool's relegation odds have changed following Ian Evatt's arrival.

1. Latest League One relegation favourites

How Blackpool's relegation odds have changed following Ian Evatt's arrival. Photo: Blackpool FC

Latest relegation odds: 100/1.

2. Stockport County

Latest relegation odds: 100/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 100/1.

3. Cardiff City

Latest relegation odds: 100/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 80/1.

4. Bolton Wanderers

Latest relegation odds: 80/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 66/1.

5. Stevenage

Latest relegation odds: 66/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 66/1.

6. Bradford City

Latest relegation odds: 66/1. | Getty Images

