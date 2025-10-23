It’s been a frustrating start to the new League One season on the Fylde Coast, with Blackpool currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Despite a difficult opening 13 games of the campaign, which has seen a return of just nine points, there is a new boss at the Bloomfield Road helm.

Although there is a new sense of positivity following the 43-year-old’s arrival, the bookies currently don’t share the same view.

We’ve taken a look at the latest favourites to be relegated from League One at the end of the season, with odds provided by Sky Bet, to see where the Seasiders and their rivals rank at present.