Blackpool were busy adding to the squad throughout the transfer window, with 13 new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.
Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Fraser Horsfall, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Emil Hansson, Michael Ebiowei, Seb Banks and Josh Bowler all made the move to the Fylde Coast.
There has already been one departure, with Ebiowei’s brief stint coming to a close after his two-year contract was mutually terminated.
After a disappointing start, Steve Bruce’s new-look side will be hoping to kick into gear after the international break when they face Northampton Town on September 13.
With the window now shut and the Seasiders’ squad locked in, we’ve taken a look at the contract situation of everyone currently at Bloomfield Road.
Here’s the latest.
