Blackpool were busy adding to the squad throughout the transfer window, with 13 new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Fraser Horsfall, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Emil Hansson, Michael Ebiowei, Seb Banks and Josh Bowler all made the move to the Fylde Coast.

After a disappointing start, Steve Bruce’s new-look side will be hoping to kick into gear after the international break when they face Northampton Town on September 13.

With the window now shut and the Seasiders’ squad locked in, we’ve taken a look at the contract situation of everyone currently at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s the latest.

Danny Imray Contract expires: 2026 (season-long loan from Crystal Palace).

Tom Bloxham Contract expires: 2028 (club option of additional 12 months).

Olly Casey Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months).

Andy Lyons Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months).

Josh Bowler Contract expires: 2027 (club option of additional 12 months).