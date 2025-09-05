The current contract situations of every Blackpool player.placeholder image
The current contract situations of every Blackpool player.

The latest contract situations of every Blackpool player after the close of the transfer window

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:30 BST

Blackpool added 13 new faces during the summer transfer window.

Blackpool were busy adding to the squad throughout the transfer window, with 13 new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Fraser Horsfall, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Emil Hansson, Michael Ebiowei, Seb Banks and Josh Bowler all made the move to the Fylde Coast.

There has already been one departure, with Ebiowei’s brief stint coming to a close after his two-year contract was mutually terminated.

After a disappointing start, Steve Bruce’s new-look side will be hoping to kick into gear after the international break when they face Northampton Town on September 13.

With the window now shut and the Seasiders’ squad locked in, we’ve taken a look at the contract situation of everyone currently at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s the latest.

Contract expires: 2026 (season-long loan from Crystal Palace).

1. Danny Imray

Contract expires: 2026 (season-long loan from Crystal Palace). | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Contract expires: 2028 (club option of additional 12 months).

2. Tom Bloxham

Contract expires: 2028 (club option of additional 12 months). Photo: Gareth Evans

Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months).

3. Olly Casey

Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months). Photo: Gareth Evans

Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months).

4. Andy Lyons

Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months). Photo: Gareth Evans

Contract expires: 2029.

5. Fraser Horsfall

Contract expires: 2029. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Contract expires: 2027 (club option of additional 12 months).

6. Josh Bowler

Contract expires: 2027 (club option of additional 12 months). | Blackpool FC

