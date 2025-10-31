It’s been a frustrating start to the new season at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool currently occupying a place in the League One relegation zone.

The Seasiders have picked up just 11 points from their opening 14 games, with last weekend’s triumph over Peterborough United moving them up to the 23rd.

But after kick-starting the Ian Evatt era with a win, there is hope his arrival can spark an instant improvement in performances to get the season fully underway.

With FA Cup action taking centre stage this Saturday, we’ve taken a look at the Seasiders best performers in League One this term.

To do that, We’ve used ratings provided by data experts WhoScored to discover who currently leads the way in the opening 14 games so far.

