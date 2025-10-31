Scunthorpe United head coach previews return to Blackpool in the FA Cup.mp4

Blackpool’s 'best and worst' players in League One this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:00 GMT

Blackpool have had a poor start to the new League One campaign - but kick-started the Ian Evatt era with a win last week.

It’s been a frustrating start to the new season at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool currently occupying a place in the League One relegation zone.

The Seasiders have picked up just 11 points from their opening 14 games, with last weekend’s triumph over Peterborough United moving them up to the 23rd.

But after kick-starting the Ian Evatt era with a win, there is hope his arrival can spark an instant improvement in performances to get the season fully underway.

With FA Cup action taking centre stage this Saturday, we’ve taken a look at the Seasiders best performers in League One this term.

To do that, We’ve used ratings provided by data experts WhoScored to discover who currently leads the way in the opening 14 games so far.

Who currently leads the way for Blackpool in League One this season, according to WhoScored ratings.

1. Blackpool's best and worst players in League One this season.

Who currently leads the way for Blackpool in League One this season, according to WhoScored ratings. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

WhoScored rating: 6.05.

2. Emil Hansson

WhoScored rating: 6.05. Photo: Gareth Evans

WhoScored rating: 6.17.

3. Dale Taylor

WhoScored rating: 6.17. Photo: Gareth Evans

WhoScored rating: 6.25.

4. Fraser Horsfall

WhoScored rating: 6.25. Photo: Gareth Evans

WhoScored rating: 6.25.

5. Tom Bloxham

WhoScored rating: 6.25. Photo: Gareth Evans

WhoScored rating: 6.27.

6. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

WhoScored rating: 6.27. Photo: Gareth Evans

