Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Scunthorpe United: Three changes for FA Cup tie

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT
Blackpool turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend - as they welcome National League outfit Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will be hoping to use the first round tie as an opportunity to implement further new ideas under recently-appointed head coach Ian Evatt.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old’s reign in the hotseat started with a 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United, with Scott Banks scoring a late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Evatt will be hoping to have increased competition in his squad for the visit of Scunthorpe, as the injury crisis starts to ease slightly.

George Honeyman and Hayden Coulson have both taken steps towards their returns to action, and will be assessed before the weekend.

Meanwhile, James Husband is still expected to be another week, as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery back in the summer.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for the upcoming FA Cup first round tie:

A change of competition could present Franco Ravizzoli with an opportunity to start in goal.

1. Franco Ravizzoli

A change of competition could present Franco Ravizzoli with an opportunity to start in goal. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Michael Ihiekwe could make his return to action following an awkward fall in his last outing.

2. Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe could make his return to action following an awkward fall in his last outing. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Fraser Horsfall enjoyed a strong afternoon against Peterborough.

3. Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall enjoyed a strong afternoon against Peterborough. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has been one of the Seasiders' more consistent figures in the last few years.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been one of the Seasiders' more consistent figures in the last few years. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Andy Lyons could start in the right wing-back role this weekend after being part of the back three against Peterborough.

5. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons could start in the right wing-back role this weekend after being part of the back three against Peterborough. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Lee Evans could be among several player who'll retain their places this weekend.

6. Lee Evans

Lee Evans could be among several player who'll retain their places this weekend. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolJames HusbandIan EvattNational LeaguePeterborough UnitedScunthorpe
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice