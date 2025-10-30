Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Scunthorpe United: Three changes for FA Cup tie

The Seasiders will be hoping to use the first round tie as an opportunity to implement further new ideas under recently-appointed head coach Ian Evatt.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old’s reign in the hotseat started with a 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United, with Scott Banks scoring a late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Evatt will be hoping to have increased competition in his squad for the visit of Scunthorpe, as the injury crisis starts to ease slightly.

George Honeyman and Hayden Coulson have both taken steps towards their returns to action, and will be assessed before the weekend.

Meanwhile, James Husband is still expected to be another week, as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery back in the summer.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for the upcoming FA Cup first round tie:

1 . Franco Ravizzoli A change of competition could present Franco Ravizzoli with an opportunity to start in goal. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe could make his return to action following an awkward fall in his last outing. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Fraser Horsfall Fraser Horsfall enjoyed a strong afternoon against Peterborough. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been one of the Seasiders' more consistent figures in the last few years. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Andy Lyons Andy Lyons could start in the right wing-back role this weekend after being part of the back three against Peterborough. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales