Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Scunthorpe United: Three changes for FA Cup tie

The Seasiders will be hoping to use the first round tie as an opportunity to implement further new ideas under recently-appointed head coach Ian Evatt.
On Saturday, the 43-year-old’s reign in the hotseat started with a 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United, with Scott Banks scoring a late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Evatt will be hoping to have increased competition in his squad for the visit of Scunthorpe, as the injury crisis starts to ease slightly.
George Honeyman and Hayden Coulson have both taken steps towards their returns to action, and will be assessed before the weekend.
Meanwhile, James Husband is still expected to be another week, as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery back in the summer.
Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for the upcoming FA Cup first round tie: