There is less than two weeks to go until the 2025-26 League One campaign gets underway.

And there will be plenty of new faces lining-up for the curtain raiser on the Fylde Coast, with eight fresh faces arriving through the doors so far this summer.

Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe got transfer business underway before the arrivals of George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli.

Niall Ennis completed a permanent return to the club after spending the second half of last term on loan from Stoke and was soon followed by Jordan Brown, who sealed his switch from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

Steve Bruce wasn’t finished there either, with Danny Ingram and Bailey Peacock-Farrell arriving on season-long loan deals from Crystal Palace and Birmingham City respectively.

But how has Blackpool’s early business affected the promotion running for League One next term?

With odds provided by Sky Bet, here are the early 2025-26 third-tier promotion favourites.