Blackpool's strongest starting XI and bench currently available to Steve Bruce

The Seasiders have already taken on AFC Fylde and West Brom in front of fans this month, as well as behind-closed-doors contests with Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town.

Saturday meeting with Baggies saw a number of players step up their work load, and feature for the majority of the match.

Niall Ennis and Jordan Brown were both on target for Steve Bruce’s side in the 2-1 victory, but an injury blow to CJ Hamilton dampened the mood.

With Rob Apter departing last week, Blackpool now find themselves short on the wings, as well as up front.

Here’s a look at the strongest Seasiders XI and bench that is currently available to Bruce ahead of the trip to the Peninsula Stadium:

Franco Ravizzoli We'll go with Franco Ravizzoli in goal, until we've had a proper look at Bailey Peacock-Farrell at least. The Argentinian featured in more league games last season, so we'll give him for the edge for that.

Andy Lyons Right back is another tight area, but we'll go with Andy Lyons based on his past experience of playing in League One with Blackpool - but there's a lot of positivity about Danny Imray.

Olly Casey Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and should be guaranteed a starting spot in the back four.

Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe is one of Blackpool's new summer additions, with the defender bringing plenty of experience of how to get out of League One.

Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson is Blackpool's more attacking left back option, and showed what he could do in the role against West Brom at the weekend.