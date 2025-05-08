Although the Seasiders ended their season on a high, there was plenty of disappointment after finishing nine points away from the play-offs.

That represents the second-successive campaign without a top six finish for the Bloomfield Road outfit, who will now be preparing for another busy summer.

However, there were some outstanding individual displays this term, with Olly Casey and Ashley Fletcher coming away with awards at the club’s end-of-season ceremony.

So that got us thinking, who have been the standout members of Steve Bruce’s squad?

With data provided by WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been statistically the best and worst rated performers in the side this season.

NOTE: Only players who have featured more than five times in the league have been included.

3 . Josh Onomah Appearances: 15; Rating: 6.22. | CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales