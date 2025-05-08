From left: Ashley Fletcher, Sonny Carey, Lee Evans, Tom Bloxham.From left: Ashley Fletcher, Sonny Carey, Lee Evans, Tom Bloxham.
From left: Ashley Fletcher, Sonny Carey, Lee Evans, Tom Bloxham. | National World

The best and worst Blackpool players in League One this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Blackpool rounded off their League One campaign on a high when they beat Bristol Rovers 4-1.

Although the Seasiders ended their season on a high, there was plenty of disappointment after finishing nine points away from the play-offs.

That represents the second-successive campaign without a top six finish for the Bloomfield Road outfit, who will now be preparing for another busy summer.

However, there were some outstanding individual displays this term, with Olly Casey and Ashley Fletcher coming away with awards at the club’s end-of-season ceremony.

So that got us thinking, who have been the standout members of Steve Bruce’s squad?

With data provided by WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been statistically the best and worst rated performers in the side this season.

NOTE: Only players who have featured more than five times in the league have been included.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool hit early season ticket milestone - with latest figures released

Appearances: 6; Rating: 6.12.

1. Richard O’Donnell

Appearances: 6; Rating: 6.12. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Appearances: 22; Rating: 6.20.

2. Jake Beesley

Appearances: 22; Rating: 6.20. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Appearances: 15; Rating: 6.22.

3. Josh Onomah

Appearances: 15; Rating: 6.22. | CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Appearances: 15; Rating: 6.26.

4. Sammy Silvera

Appearances: 15; Rating: 6.26. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.38.

5. Ryan Finnigan

Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.38. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Appearances: 30; Rating: 6.44.

6. Jordan Gabriel

Appearances: 30; Rating: 6.44. | CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolLeague One
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice