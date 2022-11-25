On Monday morning, the day of England’s first World Cup group game against Iran, Blackpool FC Community Trust hosted our World Cup-themed annual Kids Cup tournament.

The event took place on the 4G facilities at Stanley Park and was attended by more than 150 pupils from 19 schools competing in the prestigious event.

Sacred Heart with the Kids Cup Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

The EFL Trust Kids Cup is an invitation event, open to all schools in the Blackpool area, to play in a competitive six-a-side football tournament against other primary schools.

The winners then earn the right to represent their school and Blackpool FC in the regional finals, with a chance to win the opportunity to play at Wembley on the day of the Championship play-off game.

This year we had four groups, with the top team from each progressing through to the semi-finals.

The group stages were played out in a great atmosphere, with some amazing football on display as 105 goals were scored and 29 clean sheets kept.

It was underlined by a positive attitude and respect from all schools competing, who should all be proud of contributing to such a great event.

Roseacre Academy played Ansdell Primary in a closely-fought semi-final which ended with Ansdell winning 1-0.

In the other semi-final, Sacred Heart Primary played St Johns and came out with a 2-0 victory.

The final was a brilliant end-to-end game which had some fantastic goals scored.

It was Sacred Heart who edged out in front, winning the final 3-2.

That means Sacred Heart will now go on to represent their school and Blackpool FC at the regional finals in March of next year.

Simon Smith, physical education manager at Blackpool FC Community Trust, said: “This year’s EFL Kids cup was played out in a great spirit, with a really high standard of football by a lot of teams.

“It was a pleasure to host such an amazing tournament that brings together children of schools all over the Fylde coast.

“The World Cup theme and the opportunity for all schools to have their picture taken with the World Cup trophy was a bonus, and this all added to a fantastic morning of football.

“Well done to all schools who competed and good luck to Sacred Heart who now go on to represent us at the regional competition.”

Sean Kellett, from Moor Park Primary School, added: “This is a brilliant tournament that brings all the schools together.

“It’s a friendly tournament and a competitive tournament. It’s also a very inclusive tournament for boys and girls.”

West Cliff Primary School’s Jamie Nay also said: “It’s a fantastic event run by the Community Trust. The children of West Cliff Primary have loved it.