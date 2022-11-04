Walking Football is designed to help people over the age of 50 rekindle their love for the sport, while getting them out of the house, keeping them active and increasing their physical activity levels.

As people get older, they may face problems with their balance, strength, fitness and sometimes weight loss or gain too.

Walking Football at Blackpool FC Community Trust

These can affect people mentally as well as physically, and can have an impact on confidence and self-esteem.

Commitment to regular Walking Football can over time bring improvements to resting heart-rates as well as hypertension, natural strength, overall mobility and weight loss.

And the game’s slower pace and minimal contact mean the risk of injury is greatly reduced.

There are several psychological and mental health benefits of Walking Football, from building people’s confidence to giving them a platform to meet new people, so avoiding feelings of isolation and loneliness. It can also boost personal reward and satisfaction while reducing stress.

BFCCT’s Walking Football sessions provide the opportunity for the isolated sector of the community to get involved in something they can enjoy whilst also meeting new people, creating new relationships with people with similar interests and boosting their overall quality of life.

BFCCT’s Walking Football sessions are run by Community Engagement Officer Dave Marsland, who says: “The physical aspects of the session are really important to keep local people fit and healthy.

"It brings so many people together from all different backgrounds to talk about similar things.

"I’ve seen so many people new to Walking Football leave with smiles on their faces, knowing they have made new connections with new people.

“One of the best things is watching participants scoring a goal or making a great save and just seeing their faces.

" It brings back memories for them from when they were younger.

"And now with the addition of the well-being hub after the session, it allows people to properly talk.”

BFCCT currently runs three Walking Football sessions each week.

Two of these take place at Stanley Park on Monday mornings (10.30-11.30am) and Thursday afternoons (4-5pm).

The other is at Lytham YMCA each Friday from 11am to noon.

There is a charge of £4 to attend any session.

The well-being hub Dave refers to takes place after the Thursday sessions thanks to support from the Assura Community Fund.

This enables Walking Football participants to get together over a brew and a biscuit and have a laugh with their friends.