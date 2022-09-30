Blackpool FC Community Trust to launch new programmes for all ages

Girls of all abilities are welcome at Blackpool FC Community Trust's Wildcats sessions

These include football camps, multi-sport camps, girls only football camps and HAF activities.

There are still places available so please get in touch if you would like a place.

We are also launching a new free Fit Blackpool Football programme at Lytham YMCA. Fit Blackpool Football will combine both the traditional FIT Blackpool format with a football twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fit Blackpool is a free 12-week programme which combines workshop-based interventions with physical activity.

Sessions run weekly for 90 minutes, with the first half being the workshop interventions and the second half being small-sided football. Contact [email protected] for more information.

New this month, we will also be delivering a veteran’s boxing session for our Armed Forces community, new free PL Kicks activities for 8 – 18 year olds and a job fair for anyone wanting to take part in our next Traineeship.

These activities are in addition to the variety of weekly sessions which we deliver across Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC Community Trust are delighted to announce the launch of the FA Weetabix Wildcats girls’ football sessions for girls aged 5-11.

FA Wildcats sessions are designed to be an introduction to football for many but also act as an extra training session for those girls who already play football.

Girls of all abilities are more than welcome.

Training will be delivered by Blackpool FC Community Trust staff and will focus on developing key skills in a fun, friendly and safe environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions will specifically focus on developing the agility, balance and coordination of every child who participates. It is also an excellent opportunity to develop friendships.

Sessions will run every Wednesday 5-6pm in the sports hall at Unity Academy, Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS, and will cost £4 each week.

This programme is part of the FA’s desire to grow the female game and, after the success of the England Lionesses winning the 2022 European Championships, now is the perfect time to get your daughter involved in Wildcat sessions!

All children will need to be registered through our website to secure their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To do this please visit www.officialsoccerschools.co.uk/blackpoolfc and click on the BFCCT Weetabix Wildcats session.

If you would like more information on the sessions or on girls’ football in general, please contact Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Female Football Development Manager Andrew Aspinall on [email protected]