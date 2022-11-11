Six of our veterans volunteered to sell poppies for the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal and raised a marvellous sum of £337

More than 40 veterans had a momentous day, with free tickets to watch the football and to experience the military dedication of the Last Post, as well as a minute’s silence to honour our fallen.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's armed forces engagement officer Tony Codling reflected on a memorable year for Fylde coast veterans

Thanks to funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Trust and the Veterans’ Foundation, BFCCT delivers various provisions for our Armed Forces community.

If you’re a local veteran, you can join us at any of the following...

Veterans’ boxing takes place at Kingscote Boxing Gym on Lytham Road at 6.30pm on Tuesdays.

Our NAAFI Break is held at The Corner Flag in the Blackpool FC Stadium on Wednesdays at 10.30am.

A walk and talk group meets at Blackpool Cricket Club, Stanley Park, at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Thanks to support from the Assura Community Fund, this session is followed by a Wellbeing Hub and refreshments are provided.

The veteran footballers meet for a kickabout on Thursdays at Weeton Barracks from 6pm.

BFCCT’s armed forces engagement officer, Tony Codling, served 12 years in the Army with the Royal Pioneer Corps and spoke about his new role.

Tony said: “The veterans have had a great year of monthly trips to places of interest.

“They enjoyed the Armed Forces Week in June, with various events throughout the week.

“The Jubilee celebrations started off with the Jubilee NAAFI break and then some of our veterans travelled down to London for the festivities.”

Last week we joined with all the Community Trusts around the country to commemorate 104 years since the end of the First World War.

Together we laid wreaths and paid tribute with a minute’s silence to honour those who gave their lives in all wars.

BFCCT would like to pay a special tribute to the six Blackpool football players who were killed during the First World War and to our late Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.

Our community Fylde Memorial Arboretum has a special garden commemorating the fallen who gave their lives.

A plaque was recently unveiled to commemorate Her Majesty’s service to the people of the realm.

The BFCCT veterans’ football team is to take part in a friendly against Fleetwood Town Community Trust veterans later today, Armistice Day, at Fleetwood Rugby Club.

Kick-off is at 7pm after a minute’s silence and the playing of the Last Post.

If you’re a veteran, please come along and support us all.