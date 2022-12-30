Our Tiny Tangerines sessions are returning on January 3 before students from Blackpool FC Sports College stage a charity fundraising event from January 9-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raising money for the British Heart Foundation, they will host several activities in hoping to burn off more than 50,000 calories.

FIT Blackpool sessions resume in the New Year

Working in partnership with Blackpool Foodbank, The Big Food Truck will be back at Bloomfield Road on January 10 (2pm-4pm).

Situated in the North Stand Community Hub, food parcels are on offer to help with the cost of living with single bags £3 and family bags £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fit Blackpool, a free 12-week weight management and healthy lifestyle programme, returns with female sessions on January 16 (evening) and 18 (daytime).

Men’s sessions are in the daytime and evening on January 19 with all four sessions at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A class takes place at Bispham All Hallows on January 23 with a combat female session at the stadium 24 hours later.

‘Move More’ programmes will launch, including a free 10-week ‘Healthy Habits’ initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone aged over 18 and with a BMI of 25 or above, it aids people in living a healthier lifestyle and building up their fitness levels.

It runs every Tuesday, starting on January 10 (1.45pm-3pm), with registration by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 6, the free 10-week ‘Move Into Employment’ course begins for people aged over 18.

It focuses on building resilience and self-confidence, compiling a CV, exploring the job market and including exercise to improve mental well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free meal will also be provided at every session with registration done at [email protected]

The Winter Warm Hubs return on January 3 when we provide families as well as the socially isolated and vulnerable with a place to keep warm, socialise and have access to free hot drinks and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Pool Together Hubs, including tea, coffee, biscuits and activities, run every Tuesday and Thursday (12pm-3pm), while our Family Hub runs Monday-Friday (3pm-6pm) and includes a free meal as well as fun activities and games.

We are excited to launch the Emerging Talent Centre, part of the new England Lioness Pathway for talented female footballers aged nine to 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 300 girls registered but we have now whittled this down to 66, who will represent the U10s, U12s, U14s and U16s.

High School Hub Mentors will introduce the Premier League Inspires Challenge to year nine pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will begin their efforts to develop a social action plan to make Blackpool an eco-friendlier place to live.