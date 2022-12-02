The festivities begin on Monday with the Junior Seasiders’ Christmas Party (5.30-7.30pm), which will be attended by members of the Blackpool FC first-team squad, Santa and Bloomfield Bear. Featuring games and entertainment, the event is free but places should be booked by emailing [email protected]

We are again joining forces with the football club for the Christmas Present Campaign to provide a present for primary school children at risk of not having one to open.

The Tuesday Food Bank collections for the vulnerable in our community begin at Bloomfield Road on December 13

Merlin Entertainments have again kindly offered items at a significantly discounted rate, while a top-up donation from Segantii Capital Management has ensured enough gifts for 1,460 children. A community wrapping session takes place on Monday, December 12 from 5pm. If you would like to help out, email [email protected]

Our PL Kicks Dance participants have been working hard and will give a performance during half-time at the home game against Birmingham City a week tomorrow.

Our Extra Time session on December 12 will see Unique Training Group students offering a Christmas Pamper Hair and Beauty service for our participants from 1-3pm.

Then, on the 13th, we will provide emergency food parcels and other essential items to the vulnerable in our community in partnership with Blackpool Food Bank.

The Big Food Truck will be based at Bloomfield Road, near the North Stand Community Hub, from 2-4pm, offering family bags at £5 and single bags for £3. We aim to tackle short-term food poverty and relieve the pressure of putting food on the table this Christmas.

Our Street Soccer group travels to Sunderland on the 14th for the Street Soccer Northern Cup. They will play teams from Sunderland, Liverpool and Sheffield United, and will give a presentation as all the players involved discuss the benefits of the programme.

PL Kicks Activity Week takes place from December 19-22, when young people on our programme can enjoy a variety of trips, with transport, activities and a meal all free of charge. Activities range from cinema and arcade club trips to bowling and trampolining.

Our Stars Camp for children living with a disability runs over the same four days and includes Hands on Animals, enabling children to meet and hold animals and insects, as well as a visit from Santa and a disco party.

The Christmas Holiday Activity and Food Programme (HAF) takes place from December 19-23. This government-funded programme offers diverse activities and enrichment for children eligible for, and receiving, free school meals. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, information on health and nutrition information, and free healthy meals each day.