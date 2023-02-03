​BFCCT provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities, physical fitness, health and education, and to reduce anti-social behaviour. Here are just a few of our activities for February.

We are providing free Winter Warm Hubs, so families and those isolated and vulnerable have a place to keep warm, socialise and access hot drinks and food. Thanks to support from Blackpool Council, Blackpool FC and Segantii Capital Management, the Pool Together Hub runs every Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 3pm, and the Family Hub every weekday from 3-6pm, including a free meal, fun activities and games.

The Family Hub provided by Blackpool FC Community Trust at Bloomfield Road

The Family Hub moved from the Moretti Lounge at Blackpool FC to the Matthews Suite as numbers grew, though it will not take place this coming Tuesday due to the match that evening.

The Big Food Truck arrives at the stadium every Tuesday from 2-3pm, providing food parcels at the North Stand Community Hub to help with the cost of living. Provided in partnership with Blackpool Foodbank, a single bag is priced £3 and a family bag £5.

Anyone interested in purchasing a parcel should send a message via [email protected] or on our social media pages.

BFCCT invites high school pupils across town to take part in our ‘Premier League Inspires’ programme, which aims to boost mental health and resilience, while improving other life skills, such as communication and organisation.

Participants can take up a ‘Challenge’, working in a small group to plan ways of tackling an issue presented by the Premier League. This month, pupils have been invited to Bloomfield Road to pitch ideas.

Plans are being made for sessions at Aspire Sports Hub, formerly PlayFootball, following our agreement with Fylde Coast Academy Trust and Aspire Academy for exclusive community use of the facilities in evenings and at weekends.

Three new FIT Blackpool cohorts start this month. FIT Blackpool is a free 12-week programme for adults, focusing on weight management and healthy lifestyle, and combining educational workshops and physical activity.

Female sessions start at Bispham All Hallows on Monday and St Stephen’s on the Cliffs on February 14, with male sessions at Aspire Sports Hub from February 22.

The FA Girls Emerging Talent Centre has been successfully launched at Aspire Sports Hub, with great feedback from parents. Sessions are held each Friday evening.

Finally, BFCCT’s half-term Holiday Camps run from February 13-17. Sports Camps will be held at Armfield Academy and Unity Academy, with the Football Camp and Girls’ Football Camp at Aspire Sports Hub. There is also a Stars Camps specifically for those living with a disability.

