Both the indoor and outdoor facilities, previously known as PlayFootball, will now be managed by BFCCT under the title Aspire Sports Hub and the plan is for community activities to begin there next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BFCCT’s chief executive officer Ashley Hackett said: “For almost 18 months, we have been working strategically to reduce our reliance on others opening their doors for us to deliver our provision, so we are excited to announce this agreement as the first of our facility developments in Blackpool.”

Blackpool FC Community Trust's half-term camps for children return next month

This will allow BFCCT to reinstate all programmes previously delivered from this site – walking football, sports camps, disability football, Premier League Kicks and others – while also increasing the overall offer to the community.

This will include free weight management sessions, adult physical activity as part of Active Through Football and Move More and new programmes for young people, including Tiny Tangerines mini-football and the new FA-affiliated Emerging Talent Centre for females.

Further details of all activities will be released very soon, so please keep an eye on www.bfcct.co.uk as well as the Trust’s social media platforms.

BFCCT’s next half-term holiday camps for 5-14s will take place during the week starting February 13 and are set to run at the Aspire Sports Hub as well as the usual venues for our Sports Camps and Football Camps – Unity Academy and Armfield Academy.

The Sports Camps combine fun multi-sports activities and interactive games, including football, Dodgeball, cricket, dance and more. The Football Camp (mixed) and Girls' Football Camp are a place for aspiring young footballers to develop their skills and techniques in a safe environment.

Qualified BFCCT coaches deliver age-appropriate sessions, which cater to all skill levels, with a focus on ball mastery and fundamental movements to help players improve their game. Players are encouraged to practise their new skills in fun and competitive game-related scenarios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some classroom lessons have also been carefully designed for the Football Camp, allowing children to explore various areas of the game.

These sessions include the use of formation battles and tactics, a coaching corner for players to produce a session of their own or within a group, game analysis, health/nutrition and FIFA tournaments

BFCCT also runs a very successful Stars Camp for disabled young people aged 7-18, offering multi-skill activities, a recreational area, a games room (Wii sport, Xbox 360 and table football), additional sports and much more.