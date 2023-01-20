Blackpool FC Community Trust has been delivering education programmes since 2013.

Our students achieve outstanding grades and progress into higher education and employment.

Foundation degree student Rob Mellor coaching children with BFCCT

Our full-time education offer, which now operates under the name of Blackpool FC Sports College, includes BTEC education, foundation and top-up degree courses for anybody looking to progress into a higher level of education and employment in sport.

Studying at Blackpool FC Sports College gives students the unique opportunity to learn within a functioning sports organisation, based at a professional football stadium. This means our students can speak to, and learn from, professionals working in the sport, fitness and leisure sector.

Rob Mellor first became involved with BFCCT as a Blackpool FC Sports College student in 2020, when he enrolled on our Level 3 Extended Diploma course.

He was the perfect student, always striving to achieve the highest grades with enthusiasm and a positive attitude. As a result, he was awarded a D*D*D*, the highest possible grade.

Besides excelling academically, Rob also took on voluntary work within BFCCT and again made a positive impression on staff.

Fast forward two years and Rob is now employed as a casual coach on the Tiny Tangerines programme, leading sessions across various venues and age groups.

He is also part of BFCCT’s primary school provision, assisting in the delivery of after-school clubs.

Rob leads the Trust’s Football Camp during school holidays and recently gained a voluntary placement for pre-academy sessions at Blackpool FC. He also manages an under-13s team at South Shore FC.

Last September, Rob decided to extend his education with us by enrolling on to our Foundation Degree in Sports Coaching and Development in partnership with the University of South Wales.

He continues to thrive in his studies and coaching with BFCCT, achieving his FA Level 1 coaching award and a Level 2 Multi Skills qualification.

Rob is a first-year degree student and continues coaching across a variety of provisions.

He aims to complete his UEFA C coaching award this year and complete the first year of his degree studies successfully.

He says the degree course is proving beneficial academically and is enjoying plenty of opportunities to develop his coaching skills.

If you are interested in a career in sport, Blackpool FC Sports College is holding an open evening on Tuesday, January 31, when you can learn more about what our college has to offer.

To book a place at the event, please email [email protected]