It was the clash with Hull City in October, and later that month the members were asked back to the stadium to be presented with match shirts for their walking football teams, kindly donated by Blackpool FC.

The Senior Seasiders are founder members of the Greater Manchester Walking Football League, competing in over-60, 65 and 70 competitions.

Training sessions are run by BFCCT at Stanley Park on Mondays and Thursdays.

Blackpool FC Senior Seasiders secretary Stephen Hyde said: “Grateful thanks to Blackpool FC for the donation of 40 new shirts to the four competitive walking football squads at BFCCT Senior Seniors.

"This will help to further cement the relationship we have with the Championship set-up through the Trust as we represent the club and the town of Blackpool on our travels around the district and on the national stage.”

BFCCT have been delivering walking football sessions in Blackpool for over seven years and they have been a huge success.

Walking football was designed to help those aged 50-plus to rekindle their love for the game, keeping them active and increasing physical activity.

As people get older, they may face problems with their balance, strength, fitness and sometimes weight loss or gain. These issues can affect people mentally as well as physically, having an impact on their confidence and self-esteem.

Commitment to regular walking football can bring improvements to resting heart rates as well as hypertension, natural strength, overall mobility and weight loss.

And the slower pace and minimal contact greatly reduces the risk of injury.

Another mental health benefit is that walking football provides a platform to meet new people and so helps to prevent isolation and loneliness. It can also boost personal reward and satisfaction, while reducing stress.

Walking football is an opportunity to build new relationships with people who have similar interests and boost overall quality of life.

If you would like to take part in our walking football sessions, please get in touch via [email protected] or 01253 348 691 for more information.

As part of BFCCT’s efforts to support our community during the cost of living crisis, we’ve teamed up with Blackpool FC, Segantii Capital Management and Blackpool Council to offer a free ‘Pool Together’ hub on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 3pm.

The sessions run during school term time and offer the opportunity to come along to a warm space for a brew, a chat and some activities, including chair-based exercises.