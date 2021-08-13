Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Successes show how hard work pays off

Everyone should be proud of all they have achieved, especially during such unusual times.

We also wanted to say an extra well done to students from Blackpool FC Sports College as 100 per cent of our students achieved their target grade.

Caroline Bailey, Blackpool FC Sports College manager, said: “We are really proud of what the students have achieved this year.

Students celebrated exam successes this week

“They have continued to engage with their studies, as well as volunteering, and are now being offered paid work with the Community Trust throughout the summer too.

“The Education team are looking forward to welcoming all our students back in September, as well as new students who have enrolled over the last week.”

In other news, Blackpool FC were back on form this week and they also gained another fan.

On Wednesday evening Dan Phelps, our community cohesion mentor, took a youngster to the match against Middlesbrough.

Dan’s guest has taken part in 20 ‘Tower Above’ sessions, completed all of their goals and made huge improvements in their personal life.

We celebrated by taking him to his first football match, where he visited the media control room, had pictures pitchside with Bloomfield Bear and sang his heart out the whole way through.

Dan said: “I am incredibly proud of the journey this young person has been on during his time with Tower Above.

“He has engaged brilliantly, tried his hardest with every challenge thrown his way and is now in a much better position to deal with any problems he may face in the future.

“I hope to carry on witnessing this young person grow as he now attends the PL Kicks sessions within the community and through the fantastic links we have with The Boathouse Youth Charity.”

The Tower Above programme sees young people assigned a mentor, with whom they co-design a personal development plan.

Sport and physical activity are used as a hook to engage individuals in constructive activities, away from disruptive peers and influences.

It is the hope young people will change their attitudes towards anti-social behaviour and access positive provisions that will continue to improve their personal development.

