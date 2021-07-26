Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Marton pupils finish top of the class

During the six-week course, year four pupils are taught how to improve or maintain their day-to-day habits – both through physical activities and classroom-based learning – to encourage a healthy lifestyle now and in the future.

Each year, after the children have completed Fit2Go, we celebrate their achievements by inviting pupils from participating schools to the home of Blackpool FC, Bloomfield Road, where they take part in a variety of activities such as handball, circuit training and football.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, 2021’s Fit2Go Festival was replaced by a new virtual format in the guise of the Fit2Go Games.

Marton's pupils celebrate their success

Rather than hosting at the stadium, classes took part in a range of virtual challenges over four weeks.

These ranged from running the length of Bloomfield Road to designing a feature of our new workbook.

The games finished with an online workout that was attended by 430 primary aged children across Blackpool.

Those weekly challenges saw the pupils taking part tasked to win points for their respective classes.

At the end of four weeks, the points were tallied up to decide who will be the first Fit2Go Games champions.

All the schools’ scores have now been added up and we’re pleased to announce our top three classes are as follows:

1st: Marton 4B

2nd: St John’s Y4

3rd: Stanley 4A

Last Friday, Marton 4B were presented with their Fit2Go Games Trophy after a fantastic effort with their challenge submissions.

Not only did they score top points from their challenge submissions but the class also pushed themselves to score bonus points by uploading their attempts to social media and going above and beyond in their efforts.

Lucy Collins Campbell, health and wellbeing officer at Blackpool FC Community Trust said: “It was great to see so many children across Blackpool take part in the Fit2Go Games.

“We were overwhelmed with the effort and enthusiasm shown from the entries received.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what next year brings. Hopefully, we’ll be back at Bloomfield Road to celebrate together.”

Well done to all the year four pupils who took part, it was great to see all the entries to the challenges and we are so pleased the children could get involved and enjoy themselves in such challenging times.

For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust, call 01253 348691, visit www.BFCCT.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media.