Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Providing students with the skills to prosper

As last Thursday, July 15, was World Youth Skills Day, focusing on the resilience of young people through the last year, we thought we would highlight a few young people who have developed their skills with us.

On a daily basis, we provide opportunities for young people to build their skills through traineeships, NCS programmes and volunteering opportunities, as well as supporting students who attend our Blackpool FC Sports College.

We also support secondary schools with our high school hubs, which include various targeted sessions.

Ian is one of the students to have undertaken the Trust's traineeship programme

Most recently, we held Beaverbrooks’ Enterprise challenge at Bloomfield Road, encouraging high school students to develop a business plan and present their ideas.

It is great to hear the impact these opportunities have on young people living in Blackpool.

Olivia took part in the traineeship through the first lockdown last year and said: “Overall I have gained a lot from the experience.

“I’ve gained confidence, I’ve gained friends and I think more people should volunteer because it’s such a good thing to do.”

Following on from the traineeship programme, Olivia then secured a job working as a lifeguard at The Sandcastle, Blackpool.

Ian also completed the traineeship, which took place through the challenges of Covid-19, but admitted: “I feel more positive and confident about myself, and I feel like I’m going to progress.”

His work placement was based with Redeeming Our Communities, a charity whose main focus in Blackpool is to support vulnerable residents with their garden maintenance and developing communal gardens within some of the most deprived areas in Blackpool.

ROC spokesman, James Baker, said: “Ian has got a lot of skills and potential. He has demonstrated leadership and problem-solving skills on his placement.”

Toby is a student on the Foundation Degree Community Football Coaching and Development course.

That is delivered at the stadium by Blackpool FC Sports College, in partnership with the University of South Wales.

He said: “Completing the degree course at Blackpool FC Sports College not only gives me a great qualification but the most valuable experiences as they offer a wide range of activities, fitness programmes and community sports teams that I can attend and build my coaching skills.”

Whether you are looking for your next step in education, wanting work experience, or need help with your next steps into employment, we can help.

There are so many more stories you can read from amazing young people that can be found in the latest news section of our website.

Over the next few weeks, we will also be quizzing some of our new staff who have joined us through the government’s Kickstart scheme which provides funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds.

For more information on how Blackpool FC Community Trust can help you develop a range of skills, call 01253 348691, visit the website or follow BFCCT on social media.