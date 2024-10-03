Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is proud to announce the launch of our Impact Review and Strategic Plan for the next three years.

The 2023/2024 season was a year focused on collaboration for us at BFCCT.

We aimed to find partners to strengthen our provision and enhance our offerings to local people – and you will see many examples of how we have put this into practice.

The year also centred around developing our new strategy, which we hope everyone agrees is an ambitious – yet realistic – vision for the next three years.

Our focus remains on making residents’ lives healthier and happier, while maintaining our emphasis on partnership collaboration.

Each year, the organisation is set some internal challenges.

For 2023, they were the following: to fully open Aspire Sports Hub as a community facility, confirm and develop the Sports Hub at Bloomfield Road, develop an Esports strategy and sustain our Family Warm Hubs.

We are proud to say we met all these objectives.

Aspire is now a hub of community activity, with our provision and many grassroots football teams utilising the site to full effect.

We have big plans to invest in the facility to make it even better in the coming months.

Our plan for sports facilities at the stadium, in collaboration with Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council, is now confirmed and we are moving at a great pace to get work started.

We developed an exciting Esports strategy and plan to use this growing market to inspire local young people to engage in community-based and educational programmes.

This includes the launch of our Esports post-16 programme as part of Blackpool FC Sports College.

The Community Programmes team has done a wonderful job sustaining and developing our Family Clubs, with more services targeting new audiences.

This showcases the great work our team does with endless effort and enthusiasm to support our town and make Blackpool FC a beacon of positivity for local people.

Statistics and case studies highlight the impact the team has and the value the work brings to the town.

For every £1 we generate, we develop that into £10 of social value and community action.

Our organisation works with more than 20,000 different people each season – more than 14 per cent of the Blackpool population and more than the capacity of our stadium at Bloomfield Road.

We’re really proud of all the work we do and we hope you are too.

Our Strategic Document for 2024 to 2027 focuses on key plans for our three areas of work: Early Years and Primary, Education and Employability, and Community Programmes.

Within Early Years and Primary, we aim to enhance children and teacher development through targeted sports and learning initiatives.

In Education and Employability, we will create more opportunities for qualifications, personal development, work experience and career support.

Community Programmes will focus on health, wellbeing and inclusion, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The strategy also includes improvements to facilities, enabling better service delivery and broader community reach.