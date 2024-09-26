Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool FC Community Trust is proud to celebrate the incredible team that makes its highly-regarded Stars Camp such a success for the disabled young people across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

With support from Lancashire County Council (LCC) and Blackpool Council, the Stars Camp provides school holiday programmes at Bloomfield Road, the home of Blackpool FC.

It offers a safe, inclusive and fun-filled environment for children and young adults with disabilities.

At the heart of Stars Camp’s success is its exceptional staff, who work tirelessly to ensure each child has a memorable and enriching experience.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has paid tribute to the team which delivers its successful Star Camp programme Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

These professionals bring a wealth of experience working with young people with disabilities, going above and beyond in order to create a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

The camp staff are not just leaders; they are mentors, friends and role models.

Community engagement team leader at Blackpool FC Community Trust, Paul Mullin, said: “Our staff are truly the heartbeat of Stars Camp.

“Their passion for working with young people and their ability to create fun, engaging and inclusive activities make Stars Camp a place where every child can thrive and feel valued. We are incredibly proud of the impact they have on our campers.”

The camp offers a wide variety of activities tailored to meet the unique needs of each participant.

From DJ Eddie parties to arts and crafts, gaming, sports, dance, gymnastics and Lego building, the programme is packed with opportunities for campers to explore new interests, build skills and, most importantly, have fun.

Additional features include a recreational area, a games room and exciting stadium tours of Bloomfield Road.

Stars Camp is delivered during school holidays from 11am to 3pm.

It is designed for two age groups: the Stars Holiday Club for young people aged seven to 18 and the Stars Youth Group for young adults aged 15 to 25 who are still in education.

Each day is filled with activities made special by the dedication and enthusiasm of the camp’s highly qualified staff.

Community engagement manager, Dave Maclean, added: “Our team goes above and beyond to ensure that every camper has a wonderful experience.

“We work closely with parents, carers and organisations to ensure the camp is as inclusive as possible, with activities that are accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Stars Camp is proud to work in partnership with Blackpool and Lancashire Parent Carer Forums to ensure all activities are suitable for young people with disabilities.

In addition, concessions and free places are available while LCC Short Breaks can help cover the cost of attending the camp.

More than just a holiday camp, Stars Camp at Bloomfield Road is a place where young people can make new friends, discover new interests and gain confidence in a safe and supportive environment.

With a compassionate and experienced team, Stars Camp continues to be an inclusive and fun-filled haven for disabled young people in the community.

If you’d like to know more about our Stars Camp or register for the October half-term, please email [email protected] or call 01253 348691.