This glow-in-the-dark tournament returned this month and has proved as popular as ever, with 32 teams from 20 primary schools attending.

Two hundred and fifty year two boys and girls of mixed abilities accessed the unique opportunity and took part in this year’s competition.

Westcliff Primary won Blackpool FC Community Trust's Fit2Glow Festival at the Tower Circus

The free event, which is delivered in partnership with Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival, comprised three heats at Moor Park, Palatine and Stanley Park Sports Centres, with the grand final hosted at the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus.

Pitches and goals were marked out with special fluorescent tape and teams were equipped with fluorescent bibs, headbands and wristbands ready for matches.

The fun started when the lights went out as players, balls and equipment glowed under the UV lights provided by Blackpool Illuminations.

Our three heats provided six finalists: Roseacre Primary, Moor Park Primary, Stanley Primary, Westcliff Primary, St Nicholas Primary and Sacred Heart Primary.

They played out a competitive round robin final in front of 60 enthusiastic spectators.

After an impressive display of four wins and one defeat, Westcliff Primary were crowned winners of the 2022 Fit2Glow Tournament and were presented with a luminous trophy by special guest Bloomfield Bear.

Westcliff’s Mr Nay said: “Playing glow-in-the-dark football is an exciting prospect in itself.

“Throw in the fact the final was played in the Tower Circus and you have a unique, magical event!

“The children at Westcliff absolutely loved every minute of Fit2Glow, which was expertly run by the Community Trust.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the children coming away with a flashing trophy. More importantly, they had fun and all the children from all of the different schools played with huge smiles on their faces! My year one children cannot wait for next year’s event.”

Marc Joseph, BFCCT’s head of early years and primary programmes, added: “This event is one of our favourite tournaments to organise because of the unique experience it offers the children.

“The gasps when the lights first go out and the equipment starts to glow is the seal of approval and the acknowledgment that we are providing something special.

“Linking the event with the iconic Blackpool Illuminations and supporting the Lightpool Festival means that young people are also playing their part in the many special light-based events taking place this month.

“Well done to all teams that took part. They all represented their schools impeccably and thank you to all the partners that allow events like this to be offered to local children. Finally, congratulations to this year’s champions Westcliff Primary.”