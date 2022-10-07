Blackpool FC Community Trust plan for World Mental Health Day

Blackpool FC Community Trust are proud to be launching Get Vocal – a group for men to turn up and talk.

Starting on WMH Day, this group will run every Monday evening from 6-8pm in the North Stand Community Hub. There is no need to register – you can just turn up and talk.

Blackpool FC Community Trust offers mental health support in school, in social groups an in the community

The provision, which has been developed in partnership with Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council, builds on the recent Get Vocal campaign, promoted on Blackpool FC’s away shirt.

The group aims to provide a safe space for men to come together and talk to peers in a non-judgemental setting. This group is for men aged 18 and over, with refreshments provided free each week.

BFCCT chief executive Ashley Hackett said: “Supporting local men and our fan base is a role we are really proud to develop.

“The group is there for gents to simply come along and talk to other people. And if they choose to ask for help, it’s there if they need it.

“The group is the first in what we hope can develop into multiple evenings and venues if the need is there.

“We would like to thank Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council for their support in setting this up.”

In addition to Get Vocal, we would like to highlight some of our other programmes which can help members of our community to maintain or work towards more positive mental health.

Pool Together is a referral programme that supports local people with a range of needs linked to their mental health.

To further tackle social isolation and loneliness in the community, we will continue to provide access to enriching activities, helping people to build new friendships and enjoy a sense of belonging.

The ways BFCCT supports participants include online and face-to-face activities, welfare calls and visits, garden gate visits and social groups.

These enable our Community Navigation Team to reach out and develop relationships with those who don’t feel ready to join social groups. A familiar, friendly face supports them through their transition back into society.

BFCCT also provides one-to-one mentoring for young people aged 11-6 through the High School Hubs programme.

Mentors cover stress and anxiety, behaviour and attendance with many pupils from challenging environments or backgrounds.

High School Hub mentors are based in schools, allowing pupils to drop in whenever they would like additional support. Each week students work with their mentor to build their resilience, confidence and self-esteem.

Mentors help pupils to cope with stress and implement strategies to overcome difficulties they may face.

They encourage pupils to develop their talents and signpost them towards provisions available in the community.

BFCCT delivers a range of activities that support the positive mental health of our community, from social groups to physical activity sessions for all ages.