Fleetwood Town Community Trust is one of 62 community organisations in Lancashire to receive a share of over £2 million in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

The Trust is the community wing of League One football club Fleetwood Town, which has led the way in its community endeavours in recent years, not only only in Fleetwood but the areas around it.

Fleetwood Town Community Trust has been awarded a £150,000 National Lottery grant. Pictured are participants in the Trust's Walk and Talk scheme.

Its new project, Be Active Stay Healthy (BASH), is designed specifically for residents aged 18+ and will be hosted in the most in-need locations throughout Wyre.

Each hub aims to create a welcoming environment, making participants feel valued, safe and able to develop new friendship groups.

A range of activities, such as yoga and boxercise will be readily available on a weekly basis to help local people improve their physical and mental health.

The initiative will also support people with health conditions and those that suffer with mental health concerns, addressing physical issues and aspects of social isolation and loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Town Community Trust is staging a string of healthy activities across local communities

This was a key finding when the group delivered their ‘Walk and Talk initiative’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Walk and Talk participant said: “It is a fantastic idea which has helped me through the darkness of losing my darling husband, I’ve met so many lovely people who love to chat and laugh like myself but also people who care and want to help each other.”

John Hartley, deputy chief executive officer at Fleetwood Town Community Trust, said: “This funding will allow us to continue positive engagement with the local community, providing a range of health and wellbeing activities, from Yoga to Boxercise where residents will improve their mental and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to National Lottery players, as this funding will allow thousands of local people to access regular physical activity provision, meet like-minded people and develop great social networks, in a period which has been incredibly difficult for many.”

Another Fleetwood Town Community Trust project

More than £65 million has been awarded to almost 2,000 projects in England in the past three months.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week across the UK for good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad