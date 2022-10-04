Police and ambulance crews attended the scene outside Highfield Leadership Academy where the 11-year-old was struck whilst crossing the road at around 3.15pm.

Officers closed the road outside the high school for around an hour whilst ambulance crews worked at the scene.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

Police closed part of Highfield Road after the schoolgirl was knocked down outside Highfield Leadership Academy at school closing time on Monday (October 3)

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Highfield Road at approximately 3.15pm yesterday (September 3) to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

"The pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The 11-year-old was knocked down outside Highfield Leadership Academy in Highfield Road at around 3.15pm on Monday (October 3)