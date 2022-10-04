Blackpool schoolgirl, 11, knocked down outside Highfield Leadership Academy
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene outside Highfield Leadership Academy where the 11-year-old was struck whilst crossing the road at around 3.15pm.
Officers closed the road outside the high school for around an hour whilst ambulance crews worked at the scene.
The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for further treatment.
