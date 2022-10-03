News you can trust since 1873
Missing South Shore teenager, 16, found after disappearing in August

A South Shore teenager who went missing in August has been found, police said.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:32 pm
Frankie Feehan, 17, had not been seen since the end of August.

Police launched an appeal to find him on September 17 and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Monday (October 3), officers confirmed he had been found.

“Thanks to everyone who helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.

