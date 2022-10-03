Missing South Shore teenager, 16, found after disappearing in August

Frankie Feehan, 17, had not been seen since the end of August.

Police launched an appeal to find him on September 17 and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Monday (October 3), officers confirmed he had been found.

“Thanks to everyone who helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.