Bruce Ford was last seen in the Drummond Avenue area at around midday on Thursday (September 29).

The 77-year-old is described as very thin, white, 4ft 8in tall with grey hair in a short back and sides style.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Puma hoodie – similar to the one pictured – black jeans and was carrying a bag of medication.

“We would encourage anyone who has seen Bruce, or a man matching his description to come forward immediately,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0385 of October 1.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find Bruce Ford who is missing from home in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.