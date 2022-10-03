Blackpool Sports Centre forced to close after being trashed by vandals

The Council-run leisure centre in Stanley Park will remain shut whilst police investigate the break in on Sunday evening (October 2).

Officers visited the sports centre today where a crime scene investigation was launched to gather evidence and identify the culprits.

Police met with representatives from Blackpool Council who have been assessing the damage caused to the facilities. At this stage, it is not clear how much the damage will cost to repair.

Active Blackpool, which runs the sports centre on behalf of the Council, said the venue ‘will be closed until further notice’. But added that it hopes to reopen by this evening.

Posting on Facebook and Twitter, it said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Blackpool Sports Centre is closed until further notice.”

Speaking to the Gazette, a Blackpool Council spokesperson added: “Unfortunately on Sunday evening Blackpool Sports Centre was broken into and vandalised.

"We are assessing the damage this morning and the police are carrying out their investigations.

"We hope to re-open by this evening.

"Please keep an eye on Active Blackpool’s social media pages where updates will be made.”

Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club said it was ‘outraged’ to learn that vandals had targeted a local sports centre.

"Devastating to hear about the damage caused last night,” said a club spokesman. “It’s outrageous that kids destroy facilities used by so many people in the community.”