Police shut Poulton Road after blaze breaks out at building near Aldi
A busy Fleetwood road is shut due to a building fire this morning (Monday, October 3).
Poulton Road (A587) is closed in both directions – between Mersey Road and Ribble Road – after a fire broke out around 5am.
Police and fire crews are at the scene where a derelict building has caught fire close to the Aldi supermarket.
Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes this morning, whilst fire crews make the scene safe.
Most Popular
A police spokesman said: “Please be advised due to a derelict building fire, Poulton Road in Fleetwood is currently closed in both directions between the
junctions of Mersey Road and Ribble Road.
"Please find an alternative route where possible. This closure is likely to be in place until this afternoon whilst Lancs Fire and Rescue continue to make the area safe.
“Many thanks for your patience.”
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.