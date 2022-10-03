Poulton Road (A587) is closed in both directions – between Mersey Road and Ribble Road – after a fire broke out around 5am.

Police and fire crews are at the scene where a derelict building has caught fire close to the Aldi supermarket.

Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes this morning, whilst fire crews make the scene safe.

Poulton Road in Fleetwood is closed in both directions between the junctions of Mersey Road and Ribble Road

A police spokesman said: “Please be advised due to a derelict building fire, Poulton Road in Fleetwood is currently closed in both directions between the

junctions of Mersey Road and Ribble Road.

"Please find an alternative route where possible. This closure is likely to be in place until this afternoon whilst Lancs Fire and Rescue continue to make the area safe.

“Many thanks for your patience.”

Police have shut Poulton Road in Fleetwood after a fire at a derelict building near Aldi on Monday morning (October 3)