Concern growing for missing Blackpool man, 77, who ‘appears vulnerable’

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 10:03 am

Bruce Ford was last seen in the Drummond Avenue area at around midday on Thursday (September 29).

The 77-year-old is described as white, 4ft 8in tall with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, black jeans and carrying a bag of medication.

“Bruce may appear vulnerable and we would encourage anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to come forward immediately,” Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0385 of October 1.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Bruce Ford is described as white, 4ft 8in tall with grey hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)
