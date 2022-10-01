Concern growing for missing Blackpool man, 77, who ‘appears vulnerable’

Bruce Ford was last seen in the Drummond Avenue area at around midday on Thursday (September 29).

The 77-year-old is described as white, 4ft 8in tall with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, black jeans and carrying a bag of medication.

“Bruce may appear vulnerable and we would encourage anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to come forward immediately,” Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0385 of October 1.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

