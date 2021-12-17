Blackpool fans to hold bucket collection outside Bloomfield Road to raise money for Christmas meal for town's homeless
Blackpool fans are holding a bucket collection outside Bloomfield Road tomorrow to raise money for a Christmas Dinner event for the homeless.
As previously reported by The Gazette, a three-course meal will be held free of charge at the Armfield Club on Tuesday, December 28 for 50 homeless people.Working alongside various homeless charities in the town, the supporters have already sourced significant donations from both individuals and companies.
To help raise even more money for the meal, organisers are now planning to hold a bucket collection prior to tomorrow’s Championship clash against Peterborough United.
“The collection, which is being held with the full support of Blackpool Football Club, proving once again that it is at the heart of our community, is to raise funds towards the Christmas Dinner event for homeless and vulnerable people that is being organised by a group of Blackpool fans,” organisers told The Gazette.
“This event will be held at the Armfield Club, who have donated their premises free of charge, on December 28.
“Blackpool fans have shown that we are truly a Tangerine Family during recent days with hundreds of pounds already being raised on supporters’ coaches to last weekend’s away game at Derby and at Blackpool Supporters’ Trust’s AGM.”
Blackpool striker Gary Madine has also kindly organised a collection among the Blackpool squad of warm clothing.
“Every one of the guests will receive presents of items of personal care, as well as warm clothing, some of which has been donated by members of the first team,” the organisers continued.
“Special thanks go to Gary Madine for organising this.
“All the food is being donated by local businesses.”
The organisers are urging people to donate whatever they can afford into the Tangerine buckets which will be at all the access gates and at The Armfield Club.
Collections will also be held at The Bloomfield Pub and The Bloomfield Club over the weekend.
For those without cash, a QR code will be available which will link to the events justgiving page, which can be found here.At the time of writing, £540 has already been raised.
For further information, contact @TheWhittards on Twitter.
