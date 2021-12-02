Generous Blackpool fans to lay on three-course Christmas dinner for town's homeless

The Tangerine family plan to organise a three-course Christmas dinner, plus entertainment and presents for 50 homeless people across the resort.

Working alongside various homeless charities in the town, the supporters have already sourced significant donations from both individuals and companies.

The Christmas dinner will take place on Tuesday, December 28 at the Armfield Club on Bloomfield Road.

The Armfield Club, an independent supporters’ bar and venue owned and run by Blackpool fans, is donating the use of its premises free of charge.

There will also be bucket collections at Blackpool Supporters’ Trust’s Annual General Meeting, which takes place before Saturday’s home game against Luton Town.

The meeting is expected to run from 11am to around 1pm and is also being held at the Armfield Club.

Further collections will take place before the home game against Peterborough United on Saturday, December 18.

Permission is also being sought to hold collections outside the away turnstiles at Derby County (Saturday, December 11) and Huddersfield Town (Boxing Day) for Blackpool’s forthcoming games.

Supporters travelling on official away coaches will also be given the chance to donate.

“Whilst plans are still in the early stages the organisers are hopeful of the event being a major success”, the organisers said

If you would like to lend your help and volunteer, message @socialistseasider on Twitter.

Blackpool's chief executive Ben Mansford will be taking part in a Q&A session during Saturday's BST AGM, while former Seasider Clarke Carlisle will also be in attendance.