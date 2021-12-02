Neil Critchley: No alarm over Blackpool firepower

Blackpool only conceded four in those five games, but failing to finish at the other end forced them to settle for three points from the possible 15.

The Seasiders remain in the top half of the Championship, though only five clubs have a goal total below Pool’s 20.

Keshi Anderson scored Blackpool's only goal from open play during November

But Critchley was not unduly alarmed by the figures, pointing out that last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at St Andrew’s was a game Blackpool could have won.

Pool’s head coach said: “You can look at stats however you want. You’ve seen all the games and every game is different. We’ve played against some really good opposition.

“Birmingham are tough, however I thought the game was there to be won.

“We had them at half-time but our second-half performance was poor. We huffed and puffed.

“Had we moved the ball better, the spaces would have opened and the gaps would have appeared on a more regular basis.

“Physically they were getting tired but we didn’t move the ball as well as we did in the first half and we didn’t make use of the moments we had.

“Ultimately that’s what decided our fate.”

Critchley says the club will discuss a replacement for his departed deputy Stuart McCall.

McCall, 57, left his role as Blackpool’s assistant had coach after just four months to take up a similar post with Championship rivals Sheffield United, where he ended his playing career.

Speaking after the Birmingham game, Critchley said: “It’s something we’ve discussed only fleetingly because it happened on Thursday and we were really busy preparing for this game.

“In the next few days I’m sure it’s something we’ll sit down as a staff and discuss.”