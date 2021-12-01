Kenny Dougall: November not good enough but Blackpool aim to end year on a high

After an outstanding October, in which the Seasiders won four of their five Championship games, Dougall’s side won none out of five last month.

November began and ended with 1-0 defeats, to Stoke City and Birmingham City, with three draws in between and Blackpool were never ahead in any of those fixtures.

Kenny Dougall has featured in 18 of Blackpool's 20 Championship games to date.

Midfielder Dougall, whose Wembley goals sealed Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship, is yet to score after 18 second-tier appearances but is backing Neil Critchley’s side to return to winning ways.

The Australian said: “That’s five without a win now for us, three draws and two losses, so when you look at it like that it’s not good enough.

“Whether you’re fighting for promotion or fighting to stay in the division, no win in five is very disappointing.

“But we’ll rectify it on the training pitch and hopefully we can put a performance together against Luton and get three points.

“We’ve got more than enough quality to win games in this division, which we’ve already shown.

“It’s been a tough spell with so many games but we’re starting to get some more bodies back, so we’re still looking up. Three points against Luton is the goal.”