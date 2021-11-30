Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell makes Blackpool return in draw at Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders captain played 65 minutes in the 2-2 draw at the Terriers' Canalside training base, where Blackpool twice came from behind with equalisers by CJ Hamilton and Tyreece John-Jules.

It was Welshman Maxwell's first taste of action since tearing a quadricep in the Championship win over Blackburn Rovers at the start of October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Maxwell has missed Blackpool's last nine Championship fixtures

The 31-year-old told the club website afterwards: "It was good to blow the cobwebs off and get back in a match scenario.

"It was much-needed and felt really good. My body is fine and it’s great to be back."

Of his return to fitness, he explained: "It was going to be a long process. It took longer than I anticipated but it’s quite normal for a thigh injury for a goalkeeper to take that much time. The physio and the gaffer have built me up slowly and I feel great.”

Stuart Moore replaced the injured Maxwell against Blackburn but it is Dan Grimshaw who has gone on to claim the jersey in the subsequent nine Championship games.

Maxwell added: “I’m not used to missing games and it has been difficult at times, but that’s part and parcel of football.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to be fit for pretty much my whole career. I’ve now learned from the process and I’m glad to be back.

“I’ve still tried to be influential in the dressing room, even though I’ve not been on the pitch.

"I always try to help the players playing and those not in the squad to the best of my ability. It’s been different but I’ve enjoyed that different type of leadership.”