Blackpool boss Neil Critchley welcomes precious time on training ground

Following the goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion last Tuesday, the Seasiders aren’t scheduled to play another midweek match until Middlesbrough arrive at Bloomfield Road after Christmas.

Blackpool will take the opportunity to play a behind-closed-doors game this week, with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell set to return to action after injury.

Neil Critchley saw his Blackpool side beaten at Birmingham but says they would still have been disappointed with a draw

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City left Blackpool without a win in five Championship games, from which they have taken three points.

Critchley’s side are next in action at home to Luton Town this weekend and the head coach said: “We have a few Saturday-Saturday games coming up now, which will give us time on the training ground and we’ll take the benefit of that.

“We’ll need that time and it’s good to get that time. We need to improve on this (Saturday’s) performance.

“I say that, but in the first half, I thought we were fine. It wasn’t a lack of competing or effort – it was there.

“ I think we’d still have been disappointed had we drawn at Birmingham.

“To come to a place like Birmingham and be disappointed with how we played despite dominating the game....

“We are there, we are competing, but I don’t want us to be just another team in this division. We’re really close but we just have to do a little bit more if we’re going to take that next step.”

Seasiders skipper Maxwell, out for almost two months with a torn quadricep, was able to join in the warm-up at St Andrew’s.

Critchley said: “It was good to have him back in the squad and travelling with us.

“We’ve now got a midweek game and hopefully he’ll play in that.

“If he comes through that, that will bring him closer to back to being in the team.”