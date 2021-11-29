Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell set to play this week

The Seasiders skipper, out for almost two months with a torn quadricep, was able to join in the warm-up at Birmingham City ahead of Saturday's 1-0 defeat.

Head coach Neil Critchley told the club website: "It was good to have him back in the squad and travelling with us.

Chirs Maxwell has been out of action for almost two months

“We’ve now got a midweek game and hopefully he’ll play in that.”

The 31-year-old Welshman sustained the injury in the 2-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers at the start of October.

In his absence, summer signing Daniel Grimshaw has established himself as Pool's regular keeper, starting nine Championship games.

Addressing the Maxwell situation during a press conference a week ago, Critchley said: "Maxi is starting to progress his team training and his game scenarios. He’s kicking as well.

“He obviously had a quad muscle injury, so you have to be careful of doing too many repetitive actions and kicking, as goalkeepers do. It takes a certain amount of exertion to do that.

“But he’s starting to step that up and kick further and kick more footballs. If he comes through that fine, then at some point we can look to include him back in the squad.”